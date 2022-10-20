Dwayne Johnson says ‘bada**’ BTS can beat Black Adam: 'They have an ARMY'

Actor Dwayne Johnson has lauded BTS and called them 'incredible' and 'bada**'. In a new interview, during the promotion of his film, Dwayne also confirmed that the group has a shot to ‘beat Black Adam'. Dwayne also talked about BTS fandom, ARMY. (Also Read | BTS features on KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Jin, Suga and J-Hope; fans react)

Dwayne's much-awaited Black Adam made its debut in theatres across India on Thursday, a day earlier than its global release. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate. The movie is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Dwayne played a game called Who Would Win: BTS vs Black Adam on Culture N Star and said, "30 million albums sold, which is absolutely incredible and they have an ARMY. That's how bada** they are, they've got a shot to beat Black Adam." The clip was widely shared by fans on social media platforms. A person wrote, "There's no escape from BTS, you can literally see them everywhere."

A fan also commented, "Shout out to SK government! Even a Hollywood superstar knows the power BTS and ARMY have!" "He knows about the 30 million physical sales in the US he is an army," tweeted another person. "Dude even the rock knows who BTS and Army," wrote a Twitter user. "Oh my god??? What is this??" asked an ARMY.

BTS made their debut in 2013 and the group consists of seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. In nearly a decade, BTS has released several albums including 2 Cool 4 Skool, Dark & Wild, Wings, Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: 7 and Proof. BTS recently held their free concert at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium as a part of World Expo 2030.

Recently, BTS agency BigHit Music announced that the group will enlist in the military service. A part of the statement read, "Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON