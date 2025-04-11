Ed Sheeran unveils new single: What does 'Azizam' mean?

Ed Sheeran has struck again, this time with the release of his latest single, Azizam, on April 4. The lively, pop-infused track marks the beginning of a new era for the singer, as it leads the way for his upcoming eighth studio album. While you will be humming the song for a long while, the title of the single will surely get you thinking. So what does the word mean? On April 4, Ed Sheeran launched his vibrant single, Azizam, signalling a new chapter in his music career ahead of his eighth album. (Mark Surridge via PTI Photo) (PTI02_16_2025_000155A)(Mark Surridge)

What is the meaning of Azizam?

The word Azizam which is pronounced as ah-zee-zam is derived from the word ‘Aziz’ which means ‘beloved’ or ‘dear’ and is followed by the suffix ‘am’. Coming from a Persian dialect, it is a possessive term so it literally means ‘my beloved’ or ‘my dear’.

This Persian influence can be traced back to the producer of the song ILYA (Ilya Salmanzadeh) who is a meg aproducer. He is also a member of Max Martin's WolfCousins cohort and has worked with popular artists like Ariana Grande (Into You, yes, and?), Ellie Goulding (Love Me Like You Do) and Sam Smith (Unholy), previously, as reported by Official Charts.

The singer shared on Instagram that the song came into existence after the producer “suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture.” Sheeran dropped Azizam alongside a vibrant "Pink Heart" video, which features footage filmed across the United States during his promotional tour this month. In a teaser shared on Instagram, he hinted at an upcoming official music video but didn’t provide a release date, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

About Ed Sheeran’s eighth studio album, Play

In March, Sheeran appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed that his new album Play is part of his 10 album idea. He shared, “When I was like 18, I had an idea for 10 albums and it was Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Rewind, Fast Forward and Stop,” adding that the idea was inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s plan to create 10 films and retire. The release date for Play is yet to be announced.