Ed Sheeran reveals why he would never perform at Super Bowl solo: ‘I can't picture…’

Ed Sheeran recently got candid about his decision not to perform at the coveted Super Bowl halftime show. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 34-year-old confessed that he does not have the “pizzazz” to do it as a solo artist. The four-time Grammy winner did, however, reveal the only way he would ever be willing to go up on stage during the NFL championship. Ed Sheeran reveals why he won't perform at Super Bowl halftime show

“There was a conversation about 10 years ago to go on with someone,” Sheeran said of an opportunity for him to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. “And I think that would be the only way that I would do it,” he confessed before revealing what he lacks when compared to artists who have headlined halftime shows.

The Shape of You hitmaker told host Alex Cooper, “I don't think English artists… I mean, some have the pizzazz of (the) Super Bowl - fireworks, dancers, blah blah blah,” adding, “But me going up there and being like, 'Here's the A-Team, here's Perfect.' No one wants to see that.”

“I can't see myself doing it,” he admitted. “I don't think my set lends itself to that,” Sheeran admitted before noting that if given the opportunity to perform alongside another headlining act, he would happily do so.

“I think I could do it for one song. If someone brings me on, I think I could do it really well for one song,” he continued. “But just... the catalogue [of songs] that I have doesn't really lend itself... Have you seen me play? Because I use a loop pedal, and I have to build the things... It doesn't really lend itself to the Super Bowl.”

The I See Fire singer further explained, “Say it was Beyonce's show, and she had all the bells and whistles. And then there was moment where we sang Perfect together, that makes sense to me.” Reiterating his point, Sheeran added, “But I can't picture myself doing it.”