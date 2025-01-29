Viva la Vivaad: Elderly fans exchange blows at Coldplay concert. Watch

The biggest concert of Coldplay at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this past weekend had its fair share of challenges. Two fans in the crowd entered into a heated argument, leading to them exchanging blows as those around them tried to get the situation under control. (Also Read: Coldplay gives India's largest concert ever with 1.34 lakh fans, more than Diljit-Justin Bieber's biggest shows combined) A fight breaks out in the crowd during Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert on Sunday,

Internet reacts

As the video of two men fighting each other in the crowd surfaced on social media, the internet could not help but process the irony with sense of humour. An Instagram user commented, “Viva la VIVAAD,” giving their spin to Coldplay performing its popular song Viva La Vida in the background. Another user wrote, “yellow (incorrect emoji) yeh lo (punch and correct emoji),” another reference to Coldplay's track Yellow.

“The fight will guide you home,” read a third comment, another reference to the line “Lights will guide you home” from Yellow. “Sky full of Scars (laughing with tears emoji),” stated a fourth one, alluding to another Coldplay track, A Sky Full Of Stars. “When uncle took fix you seriously,” said a user, another pun on Coldplay's song Fix You. “Yeh concert me Heavy Metal Scream koun kar raha hai?” (Who's doing Heavy Metal screams during the concert?)," commented a user, referring to a woman's loud screams during the fight.

“This is what happens when you overhype a concert and people who have zero interest enter concerts like these,” reasoned a user. “They may have the biggest concert, but atleast this didn't happen in Mumbai concert,” argued another. “They should be ashamed. Fighting in a concert like Coldplay where they only try to spread love,” expressed a third one. A fourth user narrated what happened: “I was literally besides them and that uncle had really lost it …he was screaming at 2 girls for using a cig and kept saying he’ll call the police and pushing them and a few guys stepped in to stop him and the old man ended up hitting the guy for no reason.”

About Coldplay's Ahmedabad concerts

British band Coldplay concluded its last concert in India as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Comprising Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, the band commenced their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows there before heading to Ahmedabad for two more concerts on January 25 and January 26.

Coldplay, known for songs like Hymn for the Weekend, The Scientist, Clocks, Yellow, and Speed of Sound, first performed in India in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. Throughout these shows, frontman Chris Martin caught the attention of the audience for interacting with the audience in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, as well as for giving shout-outs to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who even attended the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday.