 Elton John gives update on his eye infection, says it's been 'distressing'
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Elton John gives update on his eye infection, says it's been 'distressing'

PTI
Sep 08, 2024 04:06 PM IST

Elton John gives update on his eye infection, says it's been 'distressing'

Los Angeles, Singer Elton John, who recently revealed that he is left with limited vision in one eye after a severe infection, said he was unable to watch his new documentary properly when it had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

Elton John gives update on his eye infection, says it's been 'distressing'
Elton John gives update on his eye infection, says it's been 'distressing'

Co-directed by his manager and husband David Furnish and filmmaker R J Cutler, “Never Too Late” was screened at the gala on Friday.

The documentary takes an intense look at the first five years of John's career in the 1970s and juxtaposes them with his recent “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

In his first public appearance since announcing his diagnosis on social media, the 77-year-old told Variety: "I couldn’t really see it because of my eye, but I sensed it. I’d seen it before. I don’t know. Seeing it with an audience is far more emotional than just sitting with a bunch of people. I got more out of it last night than I did when I saw it the first time, and it hit harder."

The eye infection is a roadblock to his daily routine.

"What’s happened with my eye has been very… just, it’s been very distressing because I’m used to getting out in the morning, looking at all the newspapers, looking at the charts, looking at everything, how the world is doing creatively, and I’ve lost that for the time being. It’s been seven weeks since I’ve been able to see all of this, but the prospect is good. I had a hell of a time," the multiple award-winning musician added.

In his Instagram post shared earlier this week, John had said while he is on the road to recovery, it will take some time before sight in the affected eye returns.

“Never Too Late” is slated to stream on Disney on December 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

