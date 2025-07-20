Emiway goes flying out of car while shooting daredevil stunts for music video; internet says ‘sar ke bal gira!’

Rapper and singer Emiway Bantai is all set to launch his latest song, Dubai Company. He has been sharing videos and teasers from the song, raising fans' expectations with a luxe vibe and daredevil stunts. However, a video that has surfaced on online is really taking away from his 'Aura points'. Emiway Bantai had not the best time shooting the music video for his song Dubai Company.

'He does his own stunts'

The video, which Emiway shared on his YouTube channel, shows him racing around in a large Toyota car on the streets of Sharjah. He pops out of the left rear window as the driver of the car does wheels around an open road. On a tight turn, the car wobbles a bit and Emiway goes flying out of the window. He lands on his head in a brutal mishap.

“Stunt Gone Wrong (Day to day with Emiway) Ep. 3 Full episode out now on my youtube channel,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

The video made his fans wince. “Oh 😮that’s right he fall down while they are doing stunts behind this beautiful video a lot of hard work but he done it for us and yeah AlHamdullah he is safe now it’s our turn to show our love & support,” wrote a fan.

Someone also noticed how the video showed the accident from multiple angles. “Itna Dedication mat laao lala , ki jaan chali jaaye (Don't go so hard that you risk your life),” wrote a person. “Mt kr lala, mt kr, mai bolra hu na tereko mt krr... (I am telling you don't do it),” said a person. “Damn... Sar ke bal gira tha he be really doing his own stunts (He fell on his head),” noticed another. “Damn bhai sar ke bal gira hai,” said another person.

Dubai Company will be out on Wednesday, July 23.

About Emiway

Emiway's real name is Muhammad Bilal Shaikh. Widely recognised as one of Indian hip-hop’s biggest success stories, Emiway Bantai is also one of the scene’s most contentious and divisive voices. The Bengaluru-born, Mumbai-raised rapper—whose real name is Muhammad Bilal Shaikh—made his debut in 2013 with the English rap song Glint Lock. But on his father’s advice, he shifted focus to rapping in Hindi, finding early underground success with 2014 single Aur Bantai.