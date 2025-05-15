Every celebrity name-dropped in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial so far

A number of celebrities have been named in Sean “Diddy” Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial, including A-listers like Michael B. Jordan and Kanye West, according to a Page Six report. While they have not been accused of any wrongdoing, the jurors were warned that their names might come up at hearings in the bombshell trial at Manhattan federal court in New York City. FILE PHOTO: American Rapper Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during the MTV "Staying Alive" concert in Cape Town, November 23, 2002. The concert forms part of the build up to World Aids Day on December 1, and is aimed at targeting a global television audience of up to two billion people./File Photo(Reuters)

Celebrities named in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' trial so far

The Heartless rapper was named during May 5 jury selection. Earlier this year, Combs made a prison cell phone call to West, warning him, “You be careful out there ’cause they definitely trying to end us,” according to a recording obtained by Shade Room. “They can’t do it and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s–t and get next to you,” Combs went on, alluding to his trial.

“I’ll tell you the real from the front line. This s–t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful,” the 55-year-old added at the time. While West has shown support for Combs in the wake of his legal battles, the former has not been accused of anything.

Saturday Night Live alum Mike Myers and Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams were named during a jury selection. They have not been accused of any wrongdoing. Michael B. Jordan, who famously dated Cassie Ventura in 2016, was also mentioned during jury selection. No accusations or claims have been made against him.

Kim Porter, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Combs, was named by Ventura during her testimony. The Me & U hitmaker told jurors that she and the Finna Get Loose rapper first got together while the latter was still dating the late model.

Porter and Combs began dating in the '90s and called it quits in 2007. She died of pneumonia in 2018. The former couple share three kids: son, Christian, 27, and 18-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D'lila.

Meanwhile, Drake's name came up during the trial when Ventura claimed in her testimony that Combs had abused her before she was due to the Canadian rapper's 2013 OVO Festival in Toronto. Although she attended the event, where she was seen with French Montana, the R&B singer alleged that she was forced to style her hair in a certain way to hide an injury from the abuse.

Ventura, in her May 14 testimony, alleged that when Combs found out that she attended Prince's private concert secretly, he arrived at the hotel where she was staying to beat her. Additionally, the Official Girl singer named Kid Cudi in her testimony, claiming that Combs threatened her with a wine bottle opener when he found out about their romance.

Important note: No accusations or claims have been made against these celebrities. Only their names have been mentioned, as reported by Page Six.