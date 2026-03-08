Falguni Pathak is excited to perform before India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final, says, ‘haven’t slept for 2 nights'
Falguni Pathak, known as the Dandiya Queen, expressed hope for India's victory in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.
As India gears up for its T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch. The much-anticipated match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, popular singer Falguni Pathak is set to deliver a special performance.
Expressing her excitement, the singer said she is confident the Indian national cricket team will emerge victorious against New Zealandand go on to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.
Falguni Pathak on performing at ICC Men's T20 World Cup
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by ANI, Falguni expressed her excitement about performing at the stadium and about witnessing the electrifying atmosphere firsthand. “I’m very excited and haven’t slept for the past two nights,” she said. “This will be my first experience performing for such a large audience at the world’s largest stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium. When I think about it, I get goosebumps. I will be performing in front of Team India fans from across the world, and I am one of them.”
The singer further expressed hope that India would secure a memorable victory in the crucial match. “I’m sure, if God wills, India will win. Millions of people are sending their best wishes and prayers to the team. Just do your best — I’m sure we’re going to win,” she added.
About Falguni Pathak
Falguni Pathak is a popular Indian pop and folk singer, widely known as the “Dandiya Queen” for her energetic Navratri performances. Born on March 12, 1969, in Mumbai, she began performing at a very young age and gradually built a successful career with songs rooted in Gujarati folk traditions and Indian pop music.
She rose to national fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hit indie pop tracks such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. The music videos for these songs became immensely popular and remain nostalgic favourites among listeners even today.
Over the years, Falguni has become synonymous with Navratri celebrations, performing at large-scale dandiya and garba events across India and abroad. Despite her massive popularity, she has largely stayed away from playback singing in films and prefers performing live concerts.
In an earlier conversation with Press Trust of India, the singer opened up about why she has not actively pursued a career in Bollywood playback singing. She explained that she finds greater joy and satisfaction in live performances. “I don’t avoid films,” she clarified. “The songs I have sung live since childhood — from the age of nine — and the live shows I’ve done give me immense happiness and contentment. Playback singing requires running around a bit more — meeting different people, going to studios and waiting there for hours. I’m a bit lazy about it,” she said with a laugh.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
