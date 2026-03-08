Falguni Pathak is excited to perform before India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final, says, ‘haven’t slept for 2 nights'

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by ANI, Falguni expressed her excitement about performing at the stadium and about witnessing the electrifying atmosphere firsthand. “I’m very excited and haven’t slept for the past two nights,” she said. “This will be my first experience performing for such a large audience at the world’s largest stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium. When I think about it, I get goosebumps. I will be performing in front of Team India fans from across the world, and I am one of them.”

Expressing her excitement, the singer said she is confident the Indian national cricket team will emerge victorious against New Zealandand go on to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

The singer further expressed hope that India would secure a memorable victory in the crucial match. “I’m sure, if God wills, India will win. Millions of people are sending their best wishes and prayers to the team. Just do your best — I’m sure we’re going to win,” she added.

About Falguni Pathak Falguni Pathak is a popular Indian pop and folk singer, widely known as the “Dandiya Queen” for her energetic Navratri performances. Born on March 12, 1969, in Mumbai, she began performing at a very young age and gradually built a successful career with songs rooted in Gujarati folk traditions and Indian pop music.

She rose to national fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hit indie pop tracks such as Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. The music videos for these songs became immensely popular and remain nostalgic favourites among listeners even today.

Over the years, Falguni has become synonymous with Navratri celebrations, performing at large-scale dandiya and garba events across India and abroad. Despite her massive popularity, she has largely stayed away from playback singing in films and prefers performing live concerts.

In an earlier conversation with Press Trust of India, the singer opened up about why she has not actively pursued a career in Bollywood playback singing. She explained that she finds greater joy and satisfaction in live performances. “I don’t avoid films,” she clarified. “The songs I have sung live since childhood — from the age of nine — and the live shows I’ve done give me immense happiness and contentment. Playback singing requires running around a bit more — meeting different people, going to studios and waiting there for hours. I’m a bit lazy about it,” she said with a laugh.