Orry and Rajiv Adatia engage in heated social media spat over post on Falguni Pathak, Lata Mangeshkar

A war of words has erupted on social media between influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, and Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia. It began when Orry mocked Rajiv in the comments section of one of his posts, prompting Rajiv to hit back by saying that Orry has gained fame by placing his hand on people’s chests and taking photos. Orry took to the comment section on one of Rajiv’s posts to mock him.

Orry and Rajiv fight on social media

It all started when Rajiv accused Orry of disrespecting late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and singer Falguni Pathak in one of his reels.

Later, Orry took to the comments section on one of Rajiv’s posts and wrote, “Why does this man look like he ate 5 Orrys and poured a bottle of cheap foundation and fake tan on his face?"

Rajiv took to his Instagram Stories to hit back at Orry. He wrote, “Didn’t want to reply to this idiot, but thinks he needs a reality check! Firstly, Orry, I feel sorry for you! What have you achieved in life other than to put your hand on people's chests and take photos? Do you know the definition of working hard because you won the award for talking s**t.”

“You are not even the mentally League of Many! You think you and hip and call with your phone cases and shaven chest! My dear, integrity, morals, values, and character make you a human! All which you don’t have! Stop giving yourself so much importance, my dear! Never utter a legend's name, dude! Instead of apologising, you are attacking me for calling you out! No, please go and take some more pics with your Minions! Grow up and start acting your age! (by the way, the foundation is Charlotte Tillbury),” He added.

Rajiv also shared the note on his Instagram handle, with caption that read, “Didn’t want to reply this fool! But he needs a reality check!! Sorry for the gramatical errors I was jogging and wrote this.”

What do we know about the feud

The stir broke out after Orry attended Falguni Pathak’s live show and referred to her as “Falguni peacock singing on stage.” He also misnamed legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as “Lata Mangeshwari,” calling her the “queen of Garba” on social media.

Later, Rajiv took to social media to express his disappointment, saying, “Some things are just not funny! There is a fine line of being funny and disrespecting the legends of our Country!! Lataji was like family to me and I didn’t find it funny! Not one bit!! People and kids see social media! How we portray ourselves is extremely important! Be mindful!”

“This should not be a green light that anyone from anywhere can come and insult and say whatever they want because they think it’s funny! @falgunipathak12 we love you Ma’am I apologise to you for the immaturity shown by certain individuals! You and Lata Di are people we look upto with grace and love,” he added. Falguni Pathak also acknowledged Rajiv’s post, writing “Thank you” in the comment section.