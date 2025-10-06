Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Step inside Orry’s Parsi style Mumbai home featuring quirky phone case collection, separate wardrobes for every season

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 03:39 pm IST

Farah Khan visits Orry’s vibrant, quirky home, where pastel halls, colorful “art pieces,” and a chic walk-in closet reflect his larger-than-life personality.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, recently treated fans to an exclusive glimpse inside the home of influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, in a YouTube video released on October 6. Known for his vibrant personality and larger-than-life presence online, Orry’s home perfectly reflects his quirky, artistic sensibilities. (Also read: Step inside Sunidhi Chauhan’s lavish Mumbai apartment with beautiful mandir and unique artwork that impressed Farah Khan )

Farah Khan recently showcased Orry's vibrant home, reflecting his quirky personality and artistic sensibilities in YouTube video.
Farah Khan recently showcased Orry's vibrant home, reflecting his quirky personality and artistic sensibilities in YouTube video.(Youtube)

Inside Orry’s vibrant home

As Farah steps through a grand black wooden door, she exclaims, “See what a beautiful old Parsi house!” Orry greets her in a striking all-pink outfit, and his home proves just as unique and vibrant as his personality.

The house opens into spacious hallways painted in a soft pastel ivory, where a central table displays an array of quirky and colourful phone cases, which Orry proudly calls his “art pieces.”

From seasonal wardrobes to luxurious living room

His bedroom offers a more minimal aesthetic, with ivory walls, a queen-sized bed, and a large TV mounted on the wall. Nude wooden cupboards showcase cherished photo frames of family and friends. A cosy sitting area with couches adds an elegant touch, while a corner features stylish designer bags. On one side, stylish bags hang as décor, and a spacious walk-in closet is packed with colourful clothes, numerous shoes, and accessories. Orry also revealed that he maintains separate wardrobes for different seasons.

The living area, where Orry often hosts parties, is the perfect balance of modern comfort and natural charm. Deep navy and neutral sofas create distinct seating zones around a combination of wooden and glass coffee tables. Polished marble floors, warm lighting from a tall floor lamp, and a nature-inspired painting enhance the sophisticated touch, making the space ideal for both relaxing and entertaining.

