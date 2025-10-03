Search
Step inside Sunidhi Chauhan’s lavish Mumbai apartment with beautiful mandir and unique artwork that impressed Farah Khan

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 02:43 pm IST

Farah Khan gave fans a peek into singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s lavish Mumbai home, blending contemporary comfort, rustic textures and thoughtful design touches.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, gave fans an exclusive peek into singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s home in a September 29 YouTube video. The 42-year-old pop star resides in a lavish Mumbai apartment that perfectly balances style and elegance, sure to impress with its thoughtful interiors and design touches. (Also read: Step inside Rohit Saraf’s stylish Mumbai apartment with Farah Khan, featuring interiors designed by his mother )

Explore Sunidhi Chauhan's luxurious home featuring contemporary design.
Inside Sunidhi Chauhan's lavish Mumbai home

Sunidhi lives in the same building as Farah. Her living room strikes a beautiful balance between rustic texture and contemporary comfort. The centrepiece of the room is an exposed red brick accent wall, introducing a raw, industrial element that adds warmth and character. It was complemented by a large, comfortable L-shaped sectional sofa upholstered in a light, neutral fabric.

A cosy, contemporary vibe

Dark, rich wooden flooring and a darker tufted leather segment on the sofa anchor the space, adds visual weight. The home also features a beautiful mandir. In front of it, Farah notices a unique artwork that Sunidhi describes as a birthday gift: a framed collection of heartfelt wishes from people around her, personalised with her name.

The furniture in her home is functional and modern. A low-profile, geometric coffee table with a dark top serves as a focal point in the room. Lighting comes from a large window framed by light grey curtains, as well as a tall, slender floor lamp. The overall mood is cosy yet contemporary, achieved through contrasting materials, rough brick against soft fabric, light neutrals against dark wood, creating a space that feels both inviting and stylish.

About Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan is an Indian playback singer. Known for her bold vocal range, she has recorded songs for films in several Indian languages and received accolades, including three Filmfare Awards and a Filmfare Award South.

Follow Us On