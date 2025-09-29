Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Step inside Rohit Saraf’s stylish Mumbai apartment with Farah Khan, featuring interiors designed by his mother

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 01:27 pm IST

Take a tour of Rohit Saraf’s stylish Mumbai apartment with Farah Khan, where his mother added her personal touch to the chic, wood-filled interiors. 

Rohit Saraf has won hearts on-screen with his charm, but his personal style shines just as brightly in his home. His Mumbai residence reflects the young actor’s exquisite taste in design. On September 27, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan offered fans an exclusive tour of Saraf’s home on her YouTube channel. (Also read: Step inside Chunky Panday and Bhavna’s stunning Mumbai home with bright sunroom, beautiful garden and stylish bar )

Farah Khan showcases Rohit Saraf's elegant residence in exclusive YouTube tour.
Inside Rohit Saraf's stylish Mumbai home

Farah eagerly showcased Saraf’s living room, where polished dark wooden floors meet classic cream walls, creating a timeless backdrop. The centrepiece is a striking leather sofa that adds warmth and cohesion to the space. A braided money tree opens up to a green balcony, bringing in a touch of nature and creating an inviting atmosphere.

Who designed Rohit's home

Accent walls stand out across the home. In Saraf’s bedroom, a rugged red-brick feature wall paired with dark wooden cabinets continues the natural, earthy theme. Interestingly, the home wasn’t styled by a celebrity designer, Rohit’s mother, Anita, took on the design herself, a fact he proudly shared during the vlog.

The dining area is equally elegant, featuring a classic wooden dining set complemented by a large gold-framed mirror that visually enlarges the space and adds a touch of luxury. A hanging pendant chandelier provides signature lighting, introducing a quirky element to a home dominated by warm wooden accents.

On the work front

Rohit Saraf stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Janhvi Kapoor in his latest Bollywood release Sunny sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, a delightful romantic comedy. Directed by Shashank Khaitan under the Dharma banner, the film is scheduled to hit screens on October 2.

