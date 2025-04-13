Fans praise Papon as he performs at Dehradun, Noida shows while braving storms: ‘It’s about showing up for the people'

Singer Papon and his team were not bothered by the storms and rainy weather that prevailed in the locations they were scheduled to perform this week. The singer kept his commitment to young fans as he took the stage in Dehradun and Noida to perform his hit songs, despite storms. Videos of the singer continuing his show were captured by fans and soon surfaced on social media. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares throwback pic with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers their engagement anniversary, pens note) Papon performed at the Toluna's at Dehradun and Shiv Nadar University at Noida.

Papon performs despite bad weather

Papon and his team were scheduled to perform at Toluna's at Dehradun and Shiv Nadar University at Noida. The singer was determined not to let the weather dampen the spirit of the evenings. Even as there were challenges due to storms and rains, he continued with his performance.

‘Rain or storm, none of it matters’

Papon said about his performances, "When people come out with so much excitement and love, especially students who’ve been looking forward to the show, you just can’t disappoint them. Rain or storm, none of it matters in that moment. What matters is the connection we share. I had to perform—not because I had to be on stage, but because their energy, their smiles, and their belief in my music gave me all the reason I needed. That bond is what keeps me going—it’s beyond the weather, beyond the stage. It’s about showing up for the people who show up for you.”

A fan account of the singer posted a video of the singer performing one of his most beloved songs ‘Jiyein Kyun’ on stage. Hundreds of young fans in the audience crooned along with him. “Rain or shine the show must go on ! Papon delivered two amazing performances and left everyone in awe. Take a bow,” read the caption. A fan commented, “Amazing. When you perform with honesty, nothing can stop you.” “It was beautiful,” said a second fan. “He cares about his fans, loved the show,” said another.