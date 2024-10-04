Federal prosecutors present male escort who claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘flew him cross country’ to…

The legal case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continues to intensify as new testimony was presented to a grand jury in the Southern District of New York. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is in NYC jail for alleged sexual assault and sex racketeering, who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

A male sex worker has come forward with allegations that the music mogul flew him “cross-country” to attend one of Combs' notorious “freak off” parties, per RadarOnline. The music mogul is already facing serious allegations, including racketeering, prostitution, and sex trafficking.

According to sources familiar with the case, the testimony of the male escort lays the groundwork for further charges in the multi-agency investigation, which is being handled by both the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

Evidence presented in grand jury investigation into Diddy's relationships

The grand jury that originally handed down the three-count indictment earlier this year remains active. One law enforcement insider stated, “The decision to continue to present evidence to the grand jury represents a major escalation for Diddy and sets the case on a path toward further criminal charges.”

The male escort, who has admitted to working as a gigolo, told investigators that Diddy invited him to participate in one of these so-called “freak offs.” The parties, described as elaborate, staged sexual performances, allegedly included numerous commercial sex workers and were “often electronically recorded”. “Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy’s association to the witness,” one source told RadarOnline.

Prosecutors questioned the nature and extent of the witness's relationship with Diddy, including whether the escort was paid and whether the relationship extended across state lines.

However, Diddy's legal team released a statement: “He cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

Combs’ lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, also defended his client, stating in court that while Combs was “not a perfect person” and had experienced “toxic relationships” and drug use, in court, “the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”