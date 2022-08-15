FIR filed against singer Rahul Jain for allegedly raping a costume stylist, he says allegations are 'baseless'

Singer-composer Rahul Jain has landed in legal trouble after a 30-year-old costume stylist filed a complaint against him. According to the woman's FIR, Rahul raped her at his home located in Mumbai's Andheri. The incident allegedly happened on August 11. The police has registered an FIR against Rahul. Also Read: Sumona Chakravarti reacts to Hyderabad rape case after comment on Ranveer Singh FIR

In her statement recorded at the Oshiwara police station, the complainant said Rahul contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He asked her to visit his flat located in a high-rise in suburban Andheri assuring that she will be appointed as his personal costume stylist, a police official said quoting the FIR. The woman has claimed that after she visited Rahul's house on August 11, he asked her to accompany her to his bedroom under the pretext of showing her his belongings and raped her.

The woman stated that Rahul assaulted her when she resisted him, and later also tried to destroy evidence. Police registered the FIR under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rahul, the official said. No arrest is made so far.

Responding to this, Rahul has said in a statement, “I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman".

This isn't the first time when Rahul has faced allegations of sexual assault. Last year, Rahul and and two of his family members were accused of rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of child and cheating.

Rahul started his career in the music industry back in 2014 when he participated in the MTV show MTV Aloft Star. He has sung songs such as, Teri Yaad for Fever, Aane Wale Kal for 1921, Ghar Se Nikla, Na Tum Rahe Tum and Chal Diya Tumse Door for the Viu web-series Spotlight and much more. He has also worked as a composer in films like Kaagaz and Jhoota Kahin Ka, as well as a few web se

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON