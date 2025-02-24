Fyre Festival 2 announced for 2025: Tickets, dates, and new location revealed

In September 2024, Billy McFarland confirmed to NBC News’ Savannah Sellers that the infamous Fyre Festival will be returning for a second round in 2025. The original event, which promised a luxurious music festival experience, was marred by controversy as attendees found themselves facing poor conditions and no concerts at all. In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges related to the failed festival and was sentenced to six years in prison, as reported by NBC. Tickets for Fyre Festival 2 will be available starting February 24, ranging from $1,400 to $1.1 million.(Representational Image- Unsplash)

When is Fyre Festival 2 and where will it be held?

Following its original run in 2017 and surviving being postponed by a month, the Fyre Festival 2 is scheduled to begin from May 30 to June 2. McFarland told Today, “We just needed the extra month to give our partners time to get everything ready.”

The original festival was held on the island of Great Exuma located in the Bahamas, however, this year the location has been shifted to Isla Mujeres. McFarland shared that an “incredible production company” has been appointed and will be “handling everything from soup to nuts.” The company will handle all the logistics of the event with McFarland adding, “But we are developing and building out the private island for the actual festival festivities.”

How to book the Fyre Festival 2 tickets?

The sale of the Fyre Festival 2 tickets will begin on February 24 and a total of 2,000 tickets will be made available. The price of these tickets will range between $1,400 to $1.1 million. McFarland added that the attendees can get Yacht accommodations as well as access to the artists who will be performing at the event. However, no artist has been revealed for the festival yet. Additional information about the tickets is available on a dedicated site for Fyre Festival 2.

The founder of the festival previously revealed that he had already made sales of 100 tickets for $500 each. He also shared that for the $1.1 million package, “You will be on a boat, have the luxury yachts that we partner with who will be docked and parked outside the island.” He added, “But once again, Fyre is not just about this, like, luxury experience. It’s about the adventure. So you’ll be scuba diving with me. You’ll be bouncing around to other islands and other countries on small planes.”