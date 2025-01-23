Grammy Awards 2025 predictions: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and other potential top runners for various categories revealed

With the 67th Grammy Awards just around the corner, one of the most highly anticipated categories—Album of the Year—could see a surprising twist. According to Gold Derby, a leading source for awards predictions, the race is too close to call, with Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft and Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter both tied with four votes each from the site’s experts and editors. It’s shaping up to be a thrilling showdown for one of music's most prestigious honours. The 67th Grammy Awards are set for February 2, featuring a close race for Album of the Year between Billie Eilish and Beyoncé, both tied. Taylor Swift's film faces snub and other predictions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(AP)

Predictions for Grammy Awards 2025: Album of the year and more

It seems Grammy’s favourite, Taylor Swift would be losing out on awards as her record-breaking concert film, The Eras Tour was snubbed under the Best Music Film Category. The film failed to make it despite being the highest-grossing music film of all time. Thus, it seems the singer might also miss out on Album of the Year for her latest, The Tortured Poet’s Department, as reported by Daily Mail. A similar prediction was echoed by other award show experts for Swift’s latest album.

Celebrity psychic and astrology reader Inbaal Honigman revealed, “Taylor Swift isn't shown as a big winner within the big four categories,” in an interview with Casino.org. She added, “The calm Four of Swords Tarot card indicates that this specific awards ceremony yields modest results for the talented star.”

Gold Derby's experts and editors are in unanimous agreement that Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso is set to win Record of the Year. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather is favoured to take home Song of the Year, and Chappell Roan is the overwhelming favourite for Best New Artist. These predictions are adding to the excitement as the big night draws near.

Leading the pack with an impressive 11 nominations, Beyoncé is a standout contender, including a nod for Album of the Year.

Grammy Awards takes place amid LA wildfires

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the 67th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, at LA's Crypto.com Arena, with the event also serving as a fundraiser for fire relief efforts.

The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the Academy’s board of trustees, shared in a joint statement, “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.”

The statement continued, “In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned. This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours. In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else.”

The statement concluded with, “The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles," as reported by Daily Mail.