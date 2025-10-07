Gunna announces Wun World Tour: Tickets, show dates, venues and all you need to know

Gunna is all set for his next big music tour that will take him across the US and then the globe. On Monday, the dates for the 32-year-old singer’s Wun World Tour were announced on social media sites. Gunna announces Wun World Tour : Tickets, venue, full schedule and other key details(Instagram/Gunna )

The North American leg of the tour starts in Boston on November 17 and, after going to major centres like Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and others, concludes on December 19 in Seattle.

Gunna announces Wun World Tour

The tour then goes global, with the Africa leg kicking off on January 3, 2026, in Cape Town, South Africa. There would be just two shows on this leg, with the last one in Johannesburg on January 10. Two shows are scheduled for Australia – in Sydney on March 7 and Melbourne on March 8.

The European leg would be longer, with shows in five countries. It begins with a show in Paris on March 20 and concludes with a performance in Portimão, Portugal, on July 3. All the other shows on the European leg would take place in March, with the rapper performing in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands.

The caption along with the post simply read: “WUN WORLD TOUR! 2025! SIGN UP FOR PRESALE!”

Details of the tour

Arguably, the biggest event on the tour will be the rapper’s maiden lead performance at the legendary Madison Square Garden on November 22.

As per iHeart Radio, the tour is being produced by Live Nation. It comes after the release of Gunna’s latest album, ‘The Last Wun’. This album, the sixth by the artist, features 25 songs. Some of the hits from this album are ‘Him All Along’ and ‘Won't Stop.’

Gunna talks about tour

Speaking about the tour with iHeart Radio, Gunna said, “I am the one, as you know, from ‘One of Wun’ to Wunna. Basically, I feel like I'm the last one standing, and I know I'm the last one here. That's why you got the stone sculpture, because I feel like stones last forever."

Ticket sales for the tour begin on October 13. However, you can access pre-sale tickets through the website—wunworldtour.com.

FAQs:

Who is Gunna?

Gunna is the stage name of American singer Sergio Kitchens. He is a rapper who has released six albums so far in his career.

What is the name of the latest musical tour of Gunna?

The tour will be called ‘Wun World Tour’.

How many shows will the tour include?

In total, the tour will have 27 shows.