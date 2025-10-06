Rush announces first tour in 11 years to honor late drummer Neil Peart, all about ‘Fifty Something Tour’

Rush's co-founders, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, revealed the band's first tour in eleven years. According to the band, the 2026 Fifty Something Tour would honor Rush's “music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.” Rush announces first tour in 11 years, honoring late drummer Neil Peart, starting June 7, 2026 in Los Angeles.

The first of two nights of the tour, which features German drummer Anika Nilles, will take place at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sunday, June 7 and 9, 2026. Peart's last performance with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band took place there in 2015.

Peart died from glioblastoma in January 2020.

Peart's widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart issues statement

According to a statement from Peart's widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and daughter Olivia Peart, “We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something Tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.”

All about Rush concerts

Following the two gigs in Los Angeles, the Fifty Something Tour will play one show in Mexico City before heading on to Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, and Toronto for two nights.

A single performance in Cleveland on September 17 marks the tour's conclusion.

Peart's drumming and lyrics propelled Rush's timeless hits, including Tom Sawyer, The Spirit of Radio, Limelight, Subdivisions, Closer to the Heart, and New World Man. Rush is a mainstay of classic rock radio.

The band's success gained momentum in the 1980s when they put out six albums in a row that peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200. These albums included the 1981 double live set Exit … Stage Left and Permanent Waves between1980 and 1989.

All six of its studio collections, from 1991's Roll the Bones to 2012's swan song Clockwork Angels, reached the top 10 after two albums from the late 1980s climbed in the teens.

The group received inductions into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame in 2013. Prior to their success in the United States, the trio from Toronto was elected Ambassadors of Music for Canada in 1979.