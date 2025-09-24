Kiara Advani sang Emraan Hashmi’s Arabic song much before The Ba***ds of Bollywood star Raghav Juyal; watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his much-awaited directorial debut last week with the show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . The satirical action comedy drama series arrived on Netflix and is currently the internet’s latest obsession. Lakshya, Bobby Deol and Sahher Bambba won hearts with their performances but it was Raghav Juyal who stole the show with his special tribute to Emraan Hashmi . In a particular scene which went viral on social media, Raghav aka Parvaiz serenaded Emraan, during latter’s special appearance, with the iconic track Kaho Na Kaho from the 2004 film Murder . Not just fans but even SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan reshared this viral scene, blown away by Raghav's performance. But did you know Kiara Advani did it first?

After the release of her 2019 film Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor, actor Kiara Advani joined anchor Nitin Kakkar for a special episode of his show. In one particular segment, with headphones on, Kiara attempted to sing the Arabic lyrics of Emraan Hashmi’s famous song Kaho Na Kaho . The actor looked cute, but hilariously failed. Sharing this clip on Instagram, Nitin wrote, “The awesome @kiaraaliaadvani giving some tuff competition to @raghavjuyal broooo… Who did it better 😂. From one of our superb interviews with #kiaraadvani 😀 what fun it was 😂.”

Soon enough, the comment section as well as Reddit was flooding with comments from netizens. One social media user wrote, “This might be my new favourite video on the internet😂🤣,” whereas another comment read, “This just reminded me of her Raatan Lambiyaan cover! 😭😭😭.” An internet user stated, “@raghavjuyal 😂 yeh bhi bhai big fan of OG legend @therealemraan 👏❤️,” while a Raghav fan claimed, “her whole performance <<<<< raghav's kulli kuuuuu😂.”

While Raghav Juyal continues to win hearts with his epic performance in Aryan Khan’s debut show, Kiara Advani is currently busy enjoying motherhood. In July this year, Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter into the world. We wish them all the best as we wait for Kiara to return to the big screen soon.