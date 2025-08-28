Guru Randhawa restricts Instagram comments after backlash for ‘sexualising’ school girls in music video for Azul

Singer Guru Randhawa has come under fire for his latest music video, Azul, which is facing criticism for sexualising schoolgirls and romanticising an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. In response to the controversy, the singer has restricted comments on his Instagram posts, a move many are linking to the growing backlash. The release of Guru Randhawa's Azul has sparked controversy over its portrayal of schoolgirls.

Critics say video normalising predatory behaviour

Released earlier this month, Azul features Guru as a photography teacher waiting to take a group photo. Actor Anshika Pandey, portrayed as a school student in uniform, arrives and performs a dance sequence while Randhawa's character appears visibly captivated. The video later shifts to Anshika in casual clothing performing bold choreography.

The video has triggered concern on social media, with critics accusing it of normalising predatory behaviour and glamorising an unethical dynamic between a teacher and student. While the actress's real age remains undisclosed, her depiction as a schoolgirl has intensified the outrage.

Social media criticises Guru's new song

A social media user commented, “Guru Randhawa’s new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms, and when people started pointing it out on Insta, he restricted comments.”

Another user wrote on X, “Media portrayals that trivialize or glamorize the sexualization of children only worsen this issue by reinforcing harmful behaviors and making predatory attitudes seem acceptable. Rather than creating art that risks normalising pedophilia, mainstream voices in music and entertainment should actively challenge these regressive depictions, protect the dignity of children, and inspire healthier cultural narratives.”

"Guru Randhawa’s new music video is disgusting. a grown a** man is instantly attracted to a school girl and this is romanticised??? Since when did we normalise pedo behaviour," a social media user commented.

“Guru Randhawa’s music video shows hypersexualization of a girl in uniform, implying a school going teen girl. The lack of outrage from Indians represents a collective loss of morality,” wrote another.

Guru Randhawa, who also wrote and composed the song with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill, has not issued any public statement regarding the controversy. However, his decision to limit Instagram comments may suggest an attempt to manage the growing criticism.