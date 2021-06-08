Happy birthday Najim Arshad: Playback singing to ghazal, this singer from Kerala has done it all

Playback singer Najim Arshad, who turned 35 on Tuesday, is one of the most promising young talents in the Malayalam film industry. In a career spanning over 10 years, he has established himself firmly in the Malayalam music industry. Being a recipient of many awards including the 2007 reality show Idea Star Singer, he has shared stage with every Malayalam music composer of repute.

Najim made his debut in playback singing in 2007 with the song Mizhineer and has since come a long way. He made his debut in Hindi cinema by composing songs for Mohanlal starrer 1971 Beyond Borders.

On his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the singer:

Arikil Pathiye, his most popular song on YouTube

His Malayalam song Arikil Pathiye is one of the most popular albums on YouTube. The song has gained 42 million views since its release.





A much loved personality

His performances and ability to collaborate with everybody has endeared him to all.

Music champion in school

Najim won the Kalaprathibha (title given as part of Kerala State School Youth Festival) title 13 times at the district and sub-district levels during his early school days.

Najim’s rise to fame

Najim first gained attention through his album, I'm Here. He also sang a ghazal for the movie Khaafiron Ki Namaaz and rose to the top of the music charts in 2012.

Has collaborated with every Malayalam music composer

Arshad has collaborated with almost all the music composers in the Malayalam film industry.

Has more than 150 songs to his credit

Najim has worked in over 150 songs in the Malayalam film industry. Some of his popular songs include Malayude Mukalil, Kanno Nilakayal, Saavariya, Kannai Kanan Kaathangal, Athmavile, Himabindu, Neelakasham, Mazhanila, Sooryane and, Aaru Thannuvo.

