Home / Entertainment / Music / Happy birthday Najim Arshad: Playback singing to ghazal, this singer from Kerala has done it all
Najim Arshad works primarily in the Malayalam film industry.(Instagram/Arshad Najim)
Najim Arshad works primarily in the Malayalam film industry.(Instagram/Arshad Najim)
music

Happy birthday Najim Arshad: Playback singing to ghazal, this singer from Kerala has done it all

  • Najim Arshad, who started out in the Malayalam film music scene 10 years ago, has come a long way. From starting off as a playback singer and later dabbled with ghazal music, the singer is a talent to watch out for.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Playback singer Najim Arshad, who turned 35 on Tuesday, is one of the most promising young talents in the Malayalam film industry. In a career spanning over 10 years, he has established himself firmly in the Malayalam music industry. Being a recipient of many awards including the 2007 reality show Idea Star Singer, he has shared stage with every Malayalam music composer of repute.

Najim made his debut in playback singing in 2007 with the song Mizhineer and has since come a long way. He made his debut in Hindi cinema by composing songs for Mohanlal starrer 1971 Beyond Borders.

On his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the singer:

Arikil Pathiye, his most popular song on YouTube

His Malayalam song Arikil Pathiye is one of the most popular albums on YouTube. The song has gained 42 million views since its release.


A much loved personality

His performances and ability to collaborate with everybody has endeared him to all.

Music champion in school

Najim won the Kalaprathibha (title given as part of Kerala State School Youth Festival) title 13 times at the district and sub-district levels during his early school days.

Najim’s rise to fame

Najim first gained attention through his album, I'm Here. He also sang a ghazal for the movie Khaafiron Ki Namaaz and rose to the top of the music charts in 2012.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut hijacks Yami Gautam's wedding post, responds to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment

Has collaborated with every Malayalam music composer

Arshad has collaborated with almost all the music composers in the Malayalam film industry.

Has more than 150 songs to his credit

Najim has worked in over 150 songs in the Malayalam film industry. Some of his popular songs include Malayude Mukalil, Kanno Nilakayal, Saavariya, Kannai Kanan Kaathangal, Athmavile, Himabindu, Neelakasham, Mazhanila, Sooryane and, Aaru Thannuvo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malayalam cinema malayalam film industry association of malayalam movie artistes entertainment news + 2 more

Related Stories

Actor Sunny Hinduja is best known for his roles in Aspirants and The Family Man seasons 1 and 2.
Actor Sunny Hinduja is best known for his roles in Aspirants and The Family Man seasons 1 and 2.
web series

Sunny Hinduja wants the focus to be on the mental health of young actors

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Sunny Hinduja asserts that the pandemic has been a big setback for a lot of people in the entertainment industry.
READ FULL STORY
In May, actor Rakul Preet Singh started a fundraising campaign to help Covid-19 patients in the country.
In May, actor Rakul Preet Singh started a fundraising campaign to help Covid-19 patients in the country.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh: My blood boils when I read about rape cases while we struggle with the pandemic

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh calls for people to be nicer towards each other, and emerge from the crisis with more compassion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.