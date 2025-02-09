Harrdy Sandhu detained by Chandigarh Police for performing without permission; concert cancelled: Report

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu was reportedly detained in Chandigarh on Saturday evening right before he was to take the stage at a fashion event in the city. The police took the singer away from the venue as he did not have the necessary permissions, the Tribune reported. The report said that the singer was eventually let go and he left without performing. (Also read: Harrdy Sandhu expresses disappointment over the current status of music industry: We’ve exhausted all good music) Harrdy Sandhu was reportedly detained in Chandigarh.

Harrdy Sandhu detained by Chandigarh Police

Harrdy Sandhu was slated to perform at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh on Saturday, February 8. According to the official page of the event, Harrdy was listed as the 'after-party headliner' in the event. Jacqueline Fernandez walked the ramp before he was to take the stage at the Exhibition ground in Sector 34. However, the Tribune reported that the Chandigarh Police detained him just before his performance.

The singer was taken to the Sector 34 police station from the stage for performing without permission. He was later let go after the organisers showed the required permission regarding the fashion show and music. However, an annoyed Harrdy left the city without performing as he was upset with the organisers and the authorities. People who were at the event confirmed to HT that the singer did not take the stage on Saturday night. However, HT could not independently verify if the actor was detained.

About Harrdy Sandhu

Harrdy Sandhu began his career as a cricketer but quit after a knee injury early in his career. His career as a singer took off after the success of Soch in 2013. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup. In 2021, he made his Bollywood debut with 83 in which he played Madan Lal. He was last seen on screen in the 2022 film Code Name Tiranga alongside Parineeti Chopra.