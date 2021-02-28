IND USA
Harshdeep Kaur with Neeti Mohan at her baby shower.
Harshdeep Kaur's baby shower was made perfect by Neeti Mohan. See pics

Singer Harshdeep Kaur is all set to become a mother for the first time and her friend, singer Neeti Mohan threw her the sweetest baby shower.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Neeti Mohan proved herself the perfect friend to Harshdeep Kaur and threw her a beautiful baby shower on Saturday. Both of them took to Instagram to share photos from the party.

Harshdeep and Neeti are both expecting their first babies. The photos show not just Harshdeep but also Neeti wearing a 'mommy-to-be' sash. They were joined at the party by their friends and family.


Harshdeep wore a pink dress while Neeti was seen in a bright yellow one. Sharing photos from the baby shower, Harshdeep wrote, "Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest “Baby Shower” Surprise Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us."

Neeti also shared a photo from the baby shower and wrote, "Baby shower done right Countdown begins for #BabyKaur or #BabySingh @harshdeepkaurmusic @mankeet_singh."

Harshdeep announced her pregnancy earlier in February. She shared two adorable pictures from her maternity shoot, on Instagram. While the first picture showed Harshdeep smiling with her hands around her baby bump, the second picture showed her candidly posing with husband Mankeet Singh. She wrote in caption, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 Need your Blessings.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?

Neeti and husband Nihaar Padya also made the announcement this month. "1 1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram with her announcement pics.

Talking to HT about her pregnancy, Neeti had said, "We had never planned to do this specifically during lockdown mainly because nobody was really prepared for the lockdown. But once it happened and kept getting prolonged, I knew that once normalcy resumed, I would be travelling a lot. So, we thought that right now is the best time for resting and doing things normally. It just made sense. My husband and I were discussing and he pointed out that because I am out all the time, this is the time I could use to just rest it out and make the whole experience very relaxing instead of very hectic."

neeti mohan harshdeep kaur

