Nihar is really pampering me and looking after me: Neeti Mohan
Neeti Mohan sounds ecstatic as she tells us how excited she is about being pregnant. The singer is expecting her first baby with husband Nihar Pandya and she couldn’t be happier about it. “I am really enjoying now. I am feeling superb, and by God’s grace everything is going smooth. Our parents are also super excited, so it is all good,” says Mohan, adding that they are expecting the delivery to happen sometime in June.
The Aithey Aa (Bharat; 2019) singer says that while it was not a planned decision to have a baby during the pandemic, they collectively decided that it would be the best time. “We had never planned to do this specifically during lockdown mainly because nobody was really prepared for the lockdown. But once it happened and kept getting prolonged, I knew that once normalcy resumed, I would be travelling a lot. So, we thought that right now is the best time for resting and doing things normally. It just made sense. My husband and I were discussing and he pointed out that because I am out all the time, this is the time I could use to just rest it out and make the whole experience very relaxing instead of very hectic,” says Mohan.
The singer admits to being quite at ease with the whole thing at this point. “I am not nervous but yes, it’s a very new kind of feeling and experience because obviously I am a first time mother,” she says.
Mohan adds that her husband is also very excited about the news and is doing great. “Nihar looks after me so much and is really pampering me. I am taking it easy because of Covid-19 and everything. I am just taking projects which I can finish and do in my comfort zone and mostly work from home but yes, now I am feeling much more energetic so I will probably be working more now,” she signs off.
