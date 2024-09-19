Himesh Reshammiya performs last rites of his father; Farah Khan and Shaan attend funeral

Himesh Reshammiya is grieving the death of his father-music director Vipin Reshammiya, who died on Wednesday. On Thursday, the singer-composer performed the last rites of his father; several celebrities including director-choreographer Farah Khan and singer Shaan arrived to pay their respects. Also read: Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya dies at 87 Himesh's father-music director Vipin Reshammiya died on Wednesday.

Last goodbye

The singer-composer performed the last rites in Juhu, Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of him have surfaced on social media. In one video, Himesh is seen exiting the crematorium, in which he looks emotional as he folds hands to express his gratitude towards the photographers gathered outside the crematorium.

In other videos and pictures, producer Ramesh Taurani is seen coming to mourn the loss. The funeral was also attended by Shaan, Farah Khan along with her brother Sajid Khan and actor Kishwar Merchant. They were seen at the crematorium comforting the family.

About his death

Himesh's father-music director Vipin Reshammiya died on Wednesday evening. He was 87. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from breathing issues and age-related health problems.

The news of his death was confirmed by a family's close friend, Vanita Thapar, to ETimes. "Yes, he had a breathing problem. He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm,” Vanita said.

"I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him," Vanita added.

Himesh's family also issued a statement on his death. It read, "It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father Shri Vipin Reshammiya on September 18, 2024. A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music."