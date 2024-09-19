Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya dies at 87

Singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya's father-music director Vipin Reshammiya died. As per a Time of India report, he died on Wednesday at 8:30 pm. He was 87. Himesh Reshammiya's father Vipin Reshammiya was suffering from health issues.

Himesh Reshammiya's father dies

Vipin was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from breathing issues and age-related health problems. The family's close friend, Vanita Thapar, confirmed the news to ETimes. Vanita said, "Yes, he had a breathing problem. He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm."

"I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him," Vanita added. Vipin's last rites will be held on September 19 in Juhu.

When Himesh spoke about his father

In 2021, Himesh spoke about his father on Indian Idol 12. He posted a video on Instagram then in which he talked about how his father had composed a song with late singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar which was never released. He had captioned the post, "My dad's composer Vipin Reshammiya had composed a beautiful track quite a few years back sung by the legendary Lataji and Kishore Kumar ji. Unfortunately, it couldn’t be released then."

He had added, "I feel that it’s one of the finest classic melodies of all time which should come out in the market for all music lovers and I will be bringing the song out in the market soon , my dad had composed it with a lot of love and I’m happy that this song will be coming out soon for all of you , give it all your love when it comes out amd you hear it ,we shot for the Kishore Kumar 100 songs special this week and the very talented singers of #indianidol sang beautifully like always lots of love."