Honey Singh says Deepika Padukone suggested him a doctor, Akshay Kumar used to call him during bad phase

Rapper Honey Singh has said it was Deepika Padukone who suggested a doctor for him when he was dealing with some mental health issues and couldn't figure out which doctor to approach. He also said Akshay Kumar used to call him occasionally and Shah Rukh Khan also supported him at the time. Also read: Honey Singh recalls praying for death every day, every night: 'Mujhe Covid-19 huya tha mental health ka'

Honey Singh is back on the music scene after the launch of his new album 3.0. His divorce has also bee finalised and he is currently dating actor Tina Thadani.

Talking about how he received a lot of support from the industry, Honey Singh told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “sabne bahut support kia. Jab main bilkul kharab hua to samajh nahi aaraha tha kis doctor ke paas jayein. Deepika ko same to nahi problem hui thi, unko laga meri jaisi problem hai, mera case bahut serious tha. Deepika ne gharwalo ko ek doctor Delhi mein suggest kia, unke pas gaya main (everyone supported me a lot. When my conditioned worsened, I couldn't figure which doctor should I go to. Deepika had been through a similar problem. My case was very serious. I went to the doctor Deepika had suggested to my family).”

He further said, “Baaki Shah Rukh bhai ne kafi support kia, Akshay paji ke phone aate they. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 sal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se, 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi (Shah Rukh also supported me a lot, Akshay used to call me. I didn't even use to talk to phone. I didn't talk on phone for 5 years, didn't watch TV for 3 years as running information used to trigger me).”

He said everyone assured him about how he has worked enough and shouldn't care about anything. "Mere ko kaam se koi lena dena nahi hai, majdoor aadmi hu, dobara karlunga kujh bhi khada (I don't care about work, I am a labourer, I can build it all over again)," he said.

Honey Singh had disappeared from the music scene after his 2014 album Desi Kalakaar. He did sing some songs for films but mostly remained away from spotlight. He has now sung songs in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON