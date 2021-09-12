I prefer sticking to my classical roots: Vipin Patwa

Composer and singer Vipin Patwa, who recently composed music for films like The Girl On The Train and Bhuj - The Pride of India, finds the rage for remixes a double-edged game. “Of course, it has its pros and cons. It’s good in a way that our younger generations get to know about the original song and may connect with it. But then many such remixes put an end to the essence and overpower the original song. In such cases it’s better for a composer to make a new number,” says the UP based musician.

Patwa is M Phil in music from the Delhi University and loves working on raga-based music, sticking to his classical roots.

“We are lucky to be born in a country that has a pool of talented musicians and gurus. We have a vast tradition of music to associate and learn from. So, for me each composition is based on raga and tala as that’s the way we keep our culture and legacy intact. Also, too much commercialisation is not my cup of tea so for me trends are secondary. My songs are based on certain melodic patterns and this will be my prime focus always.”

Patwa feels his new number Ishq Mera sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel for Bhuj will be remembered for long. “It’s satisfying to see both my latest compositions, including Matlabi Yariyan, being appreciated by all, especially by the youngsters, who are thought to be more into remixes and rap numbers. When the director of Bhuj, Abhishek Dudhiya came to see me and I sang a scratch of the song Ishq…, he straight away picked it for the film.”

Daas Dev, De De Pyaar De and Housefull 4, composer has been busy with not only making music for Bollywood but also working on multiple independent songs. “Soon, I will be coming out with my album where I have also sung along with other singers. I think this a good phase for music, that’s the reason singles and independent music is doing so well,” says Patwa, whose next Bollywood project is the film Nikamma, Agent Durga along with songs for other web projects.