Ilaiyaraaja breaks silence on Tamil Nadu temple controversy: ‘I will not compromise my self-respect at any place'

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja recently visited the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple in Tamil Nadu. However, it was said that the musician was denied permission to go near the sanctum. The videos from his visit surfaced on the internet and triggered criticisms that he was denied entry due to his caste. However, now, the music composer has finally reacted to the controversy. Ilaiyaraaja reacts to controversy surrounding his visit to Tamil Nadu's Srivilliputhur Aandal temple.

Ilaiyaraaja reacts to Tamil Nadu temple controversy.

On Monday, Ilaiyaraaja took to X and slammed the rumours of him being asked to step out of the temple's sacred chamber by the temple authorities. He said in Tamil, "Some people are spreading false rumours centered around me. I am not one to compromise my self-respect at any time or place, and I will not compromise. They are spreading news that did not happen as if it happened. Fans and the public should not believe these rumours."

Ilaiyaraaja slams false rumours surrounding his visit to Tamil Nadu temple.(Twitter)

Ilaiyaraaja was accompanied by Sadagopa Ramanuja Iyer and Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar of the Sri Andal Jeeyar Mutt in Srivilliputtur. However, reports suggested that when the trio approached the sacred chamber housing the deity, they were asked by temple authorities to leave. The music composer visited the temple for the release of his new composition, Divya Pasuram. He was honoured with Andal’s garlands and silk garments by the authorities after his temple visit.

What temple authorities said

A senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department official told The Indian Express, “At the Andal Sannidhi, devotees typically offer prayers from the Vasantha Mandapam, a pavilion located outside the Arthamandapam — the intermediary space leading to the sanctum sanctorum. When Ilaiyaraaja, along with the senior priests, approached the entrance of the Arthamandapam, the priests informed him that entry beyond the Vasantha Mandapam was restricted. Consequently, Ilaiyaraaja offered his prayers from the designated area."

Meanwhile, a biopic on him is already in the works. It is helmed by Arun Matheswaran, with cinematography by Nirav Shah. Dhanush is all set to play the music maestro. Earlier, in March, the film's first look was launched, however, any new update on the film is still awaited.