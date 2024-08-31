Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam respond after band co-founder Susmit Sen files police complaint against them

Indian Ocean members Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam have issued their official statement after band co-founder Susmit Sen recently filed a police complaint against them. They said that they learnt about the matter "from the media" and "haven't seen a copy of the complaint yet". (Also Read | Indian Ocean co-founder Susmit Sen files police complaint against bandmates) Indian Ocean members Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam issued a statement.

Rahul, Amit issue statement

Their statement also said that a pending matter is already with the National Company Law Tribunal between the shareholders for more than a year. The statement further added that as the case "is still in process", it's surprising to them that a "police complaint has been filed with what appears to be the same issue".

The statement read, "We are saddened to learn from the media that a police complaint has been filed against us by Mr Susmit Sen (Former member of Indian Ocean) and Ms Sunita Chakravorty (Spouse of former Indian Ocean member Asheem Chakravorty). We have not seen a copy of the complaint as yet and thus cannot address it on it’s merits. There is a pending matter in the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) between the share holders for more than a year. That case is still in process, and thus everything therein is sub-judice."

Rahul, Amit say ‘complaints are frivolous’

"It is thus quite a surprise to us that a police complaint has been filed with what appears to be the same issue considered by NCLT. Filing of a criminal complaint on what is evidently a civil law issue seems to be an afterthought and to arm twist us to agree to their illegal and unwarranted demands. Nevertheless, we shall cooperate fully with the police in any enquiry they choose to carry out. We are quite aware that the complaints are essentially frivolous and mala fide and completely confident about the legality of all procedures carried out by us. Rahul N Ram, Amit Kilam," it concluded.

What did Susmit allege?

Susmit, in his complaint, has made allegations against Rahul and Amit, including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, and misappropriation, among others. Furthermore, he has also accused Rahul and Amit of financial irregularities within the band.

According to India Today, Susmit filed a police complaint against Rahul and Amit on August 16 in Delhi. Susmit took the legal action along with Sunita Chakravarty, wife of deceased Indian Ocean co-founder Ashim Chakravarty. They have also named Kandisa Music Productions Pvt Ltd, the company that runs the Indian Ocean band, in the complaint.