Inside Katy Perry's bespoke Vivienne Westwood gown for King Charles III's Coronation Concert

Pop sensation Katy Perry made headlines over the weekend for her spectacular performance at King Charles III's Coronation concert at Windsor Castle. Perry joined stars such as Lionel Richie and Take That to entertain the 20,000-strong audience gathered to celebrate the new monarch. FILE PHOTO: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, Britain.(REUTERS)

The "Firework" singer, 38, took to Instagram to share backstage details with her fans, revealing her Pentecostal pastor mother Mary Perry was in attendance. Perry also shared a photo of the inside of her bespoke Vivienne Westwood gown, which featured delicate embroidery reading "Katy Perry [Crown symbol] Charles III 2023 VW".

Perry's show-stopping metallic gold ballgown was a perfect fit for the first-ever Coronation Concert, complete with a plunging neckline, backless silhouette, draped sleeves, and a massive train. Her golden cherub earrings were also on full display, along with matching opera gloves.

For the concert, Perry performed a selection of her most famous hits, including "Roar" and "Firework", with an incredible light show and pyrotechnics that wowed the audience. One of the drones even formed a tiger's head in a nod to her hit song "Roar".

Fans declared Perry's outfit one of the best of the night, with one commenting, "Katy Perry. A vision in understated gold lame. Could probably see her dress from the moon." Perry's dress also sparked some humorous comments, with comparisons to gold foil Quality Street wrappers.

Perry was also in attendance at the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, wearing a lilac short-sleeved jacket with a matching skirt from the Vivienne Westwood archives. The outfit was complemented by opera gloves, a Vivienne Westwood bag, and a tulle and crinoline headpiece.

Perry is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded by King Charles III in 2007, and was pictured taking her seat among the 2,200 guests in attendance at the ceremony.

The Coronation Concert, which also featured performances by Paloma Faith, Lionel Richie, Steve Winwood, and classical acts such as Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Lang Lang, was the highlight of the second day of coronation celebrations, with around 20,000 members of the public in attendance.

Perry's performance was the perfect way to cap off an unforgettable weekend of festivities, with fans left in awe of her talent and style. As one commenter put it, "Katy Perry came to slay."