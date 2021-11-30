Inside Shalmali Kholgade's intimate wedding ceremony with Farhan Shaikh: DIY Garlands, singer's dad officiates marriage

Singer Shalmali Kholgade married her long-term boyfriend Farhan Shaikh at an intimate ceremony at home on November 22. The singer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared pictures from the wedding.

The wedding seems to have been attended by close family members. For the ceremony, Shalmali Kholgade wore an orange saree with bird motif and Farhan wore an orange kurta. Instead of opting for traditional flower garlands, the couple customised their garlands using pompoms and tied Polaroid pictures of their favourite memories.

In a couple of pictures, they were seen performing the wedding prayer with a small fire pit set up in the room. They also performed a Nikaah at home. “I love that this picture sums up my favourite quality in @farhanfshaikh - Compassion. We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan’s brother-in-law @abdullahusman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah,” she said, sharing a picture from the Nikaah.

“My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can’t get over how wholesome it was!!” she said, sharing pictures from the second wedding ceremony.

She also added, “22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have.. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins!”

The couple received love and congratulatory messages from many. Shilpa Rao wrote, “Bahut bahut pyaar dono ko (Sending you lots of love.)” Salim Merchant called the wedding ‘beautiful.’ Gauahar Khan sent her blessings. Shibani Dandekar wrote, “So stunning all of it congratulations to you both. Nothing but love.”

Shalmali has sung numerous hit songs in Bollywood. These include Pareshaan, Lat Lag Gayee, Balam Pichkari and Beech Beech Mein. She has also sung songs in other regional languages.

