Internet reacts to Taylor Swift breaking 100day hiatus to finally praise Selena Gomez's new album

Taylor Swift returned to Instagram after a 100-day hiatus to show support for Selena Gomez’s new album, I Said I Love You First, which was released in March 21. However, the internet was not convinced with the shoutout, with many reacting hilariously that the new album is not as great so Taylor must be joking. (Also read: Selena Gomez reveals her ‘mortified’ moment at Taylor Swift's party with Benny Blanco) Selena Gomez with Taylor Swift have remained close friends for years.

What Taylor said about Selena

“[Selena Gomez] & [Benny Blanco] I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” read Taylor Swift's caption on her Instagram Stories.

More reactions

Several users reacted to the shoutout from Taylor after the album received mixed reviews. One user said that Taylor's move was genuine and wrote, “her breaking her social media drought to support a friend is the definition of a girls girl and I will not take any defiance on the matter.” A second user commented, “she seen them 1st day spotify streams and had to intervene.”

A comment called out the outcry with fans regarding the reaction, and read, “Taylor broke her Instagram silence for this album and her fandom had the audacity to call Taylor fake and stuff…. just embarrassing.” One user said, “for comparison Selena didn't post anything about tortured poets when it came out or even before that but she BEEN supporting artists who been openly shading taylor for clout.”

Selena and Benny got engaged last year in December. Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts. Their new album comprises of 15 songs. Taylor's last album was The Tortured Poets Department, which received multiple Grammy nominations.

Selena was last seen in Emilia Perez, for which she received a Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination. She also won a SAG award for the ensemble cast of Only Murders in the Building.