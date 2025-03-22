'It's clear there was a campaign against me': Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon on her derailed Oscar chances

Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascon has broken her silence after a Twitter storm derailed her Oscar hopes for her role in ‘Emilia Perez.’ According to Deadline, in a recent event promoting her biographical book 'Lo que queda de mi' (What's Left of Me), Gascon expressed her feelings about the backlash she faced over her historical social media posts. (Also read: Karla Sofia Gascon reveals struggle with 'dark thoughts' after tweet controversy) This handout pictures courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencies (AMPAS) shows Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Richard Harbaugh / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencies (AMPAS) " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

What Karla Sofia Gascon said

Gascon, who was on track to make history as the first openly transgender actress to win an Academy Award, saw her chances dashed after journalist Sarah Hagi uncovered her questionable tweets from 2016.

The posts, which included derogatory comments about Islam, George Floyd, and the LGBTQ community, sparked widespread outrage and led to a backlash against Gascon.

In her recent comments, Gascon suggested that there was a concerted effort to sabotage her Oscar chances.

"It's clear that there was a campaign against me and that they kept going until they got what they were after," she said in an interview, according to Deadline.

Gascon has been inconsistent in her response to the controversy, veering between apologies and defiance.

When asked if she felt she had been forgiven for her social media posts, she replied, "No one has to forgive me for anything. If anyone feels offended by things I may have done in my life, let them come and tell me."

The actress also pushed back against accusations that she is far-right or racist. "But if there's one thing I've done all my life, it's that I've been against all this. When I was young, I used to fight with skinheads ... When someone comes up to me and I ask them: 'But what is it about me that offends you?', no one can come up with anything or tell me anything."

Netflix, which produced 'Emilia Perez,' initially distanced itself from Gascon during the backlash but later invited her to its Oscars party.

The streaming giant has never publicly disavowed her tweets, with chief content officer Bela Bajaria simply calling the situation a "bummer" for the film's campaign.

In a recent interview with Variety, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his willingness to work with Gascon again.

"You have to have some grace when people make mistakes. And we have grace," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)