Interviewers apologise after cutting off Babyface for Chappell Roan at Grammys red carpet

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 03, 2025 08:28 AM IST

During 2025 Grammy red carpet interview, Babyface was unexpectedly cut off to speak with Chappell Roan, leading to backlash and an apology from the reporter.

An awkward red carpet moment at the Grammys has quickly gone viral after music legend Babyface was unexpectedly cut off mid-interview to chat with rising star Chappell Roan. The incident sparked backlash across social media, leading to an apology from the interviewer, who insisted the snub wasn’t intentional.

Babyface arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Babyface arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Babyface gets cut off by reporter during Grammys 2025 red carpet

The awkward exchange happened when 12-time Grammy winner, Babyface, in the middle of an interview with the Associated Press, was interrupted by a reporter who called out to Chappell Roan, a breakout artist nominated for six Grammy Awards this year.

While Babyface was chatting about his legendary career, the interviewer’s attention shifted to Roan, leading Babyface to hand back the microphone and calmly say, “You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” before stepping aside.

The interviewer immediately apologised, “So sorry, Babyface. So sorry,” but by then, the moment had already captured the attention of fans online, many of whom expressed frustration over the unceremonious treatment of the music icon.

"This is so disrespectful," one user commented. "Interrupting him while he’s answering a question to call another artist over and then just moving him out the way? BABYFACE??"

"Treating THEE Babyface as if he’s some sort of random person off the street?! Wow," another wrote. "Pathetic.

Interviewers apologise after snubbing Babyface

Later, the interviewer addressed the situation in a separate video, explaining the confusion was unintentional and blaming the hectic atmosphere of the red carpet.

“I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface,” the reporter said, clarifying her stance. “Chappell Roan just came up, and there’s always a lot of commotion on these red carpets.” She then added, “I’m a huge Babyface fan, and so is everyone here. I’m just gonna apologise.”

“I agree kinda some things are excusable but she visually disassociated with him & it was just cringe,” a social media user wrote in response to the apology video. “if you’re going to interrupt the person who you’re interviewing and cut them short to go and speak to somebody else, then maybe you shouldn’t be an interviewer,” another added.

