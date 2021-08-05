Jatin Pandit's son Raahul recalls his father was upset after split from Lalit Pandit

Jatin Pandit, along with his former musical partner Lalit Pandit, has delivered some of the biggest hit songs of the 1990s. Jatin-Lalit composed songs for films such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander (1992), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). However, they split after the release of Fanaa, in 2006.

The music composer's son Raahul Jatin has now revealed that the separation left Jatin Pandit sad. In a recent interview, Raahul also revealed he realised his father's job only after Fanaa released.

Speaking with Zoom, Raahul Jatin said, "Honestly, I was very young at that time and I remember my dad being really sad. I literally have this picture in mind of my father sitting in the living room, the lights were dim. And I cannot ever forget that, maine papa ko udaas dekha tha (I saw my father sad). I was very young when the separation happened (in 2006)."

"When Fanaa released, that's when I realised what my dad does for his career. Uske pehle itna main dhyaan bhi nahi deta tha (I never paid attention to his work before) that my dad is a music composer," he said.

Earlier this year, speaking with Times Now Digital, Jatin had said that though the duo had issues, they could've been resolved. "There were some issues that could have been resolved very easily, but you have to do it. Both of us had to sit and do it. But the best thing was we did this Jatin-Lalit night and was a successful show. We were to do work together but COVID came and everything became a standstill. Now it has been 14-15 years", he said.

Meanwhile, Raahul recently released his new song titled Bin Tere. Jatin has been promoting the song on his social media platforms.