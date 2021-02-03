IND USA
Jay Sean has posted a note in support of farmer protests in India.
Jay Sean supports farmers' protest: 'People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over'

After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.
By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:21 PM IST

New Delhi: After American pop star Rihanna's recent tweet surrounding the farmers' protest in India, singer-songwriter Jay Sean has expressed his support for farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

The 39-year-old singer shared a photo from the farmers' protest on Instagram and called it "one of the largest protests ever in history".


"It's one of the largest protests EVER IN HISTORY, and hardly any mainstream coverage. I live in the US and I've barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don't know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I've seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post," the Eyes on You hitmaker wrote.

"People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over with no remorse or regard. Pls go to my story where I will post a petition link and something actionable. #istandwithfarmers #farmersprotest," he added.

This post comes after Rihanna extended support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government. Apart from Rihanna, several other international celebrities such as Amanda Cerny, Lilly Singh, Greta Thunberg came out in support of the farmers.

Rihanna had shared a news report on Tuesday that mentioned the internet shut down in parts of India and tweeted, "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

Reacting to Rihanna's viral tweet, Lilly Singh wrote, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."


Amanda Cerny posted a photo of women farmers on Instagram and in the caption, she wrote, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown"

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg had also extended her support to the farmers, saying that she stands in solidarity with the farmers. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Several other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, have also spoken in support of the farmers.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Kangana tweeted on Tuesday.

Also read: Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to Rihanna, with a song in her honour.
Diljit drops new song RiRi, in honour of Rihanna, calls her a gift from God

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  Singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new song, in honour of Rihanna, who on Tuesday shed light on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Listen to the track, titled RiRi, here.
Rihanna has responded to Kangana Ranaut's comments.
Kangana launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  Kangana Ranaut, comparing Rihanna to singers 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', has lashed out at her business, her appearance, and her stance on the ongoing farmers' protests.
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (REUTERS)
Rihanna, called a 'fool' by Kangana Ranaut, has a long history of activism

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  Singer Rihanna became a trending topic in India on Wednesday, following her remark about the ongoing farmers protests. But this isn't the first time she's shed light on humanitarian issues.
Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting farmers' protests in Delhi.
Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to American singer Rihanna, after she took to social media in support of protesting farmers.
Cardi B in a screengrab from her social media post.
Cardi B plays Kaliyon Ka Chaman in new video: 'She listening to Indian music?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  Indian fans were confused after Cardi B dropped an announcement video on social media, in which the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman played in the background.
Music maestro AR Rahman recently composed music for the film Dil Bechara (2020)
AR Rahman: I didn't care to accept many offers because you need to concentrate on quality

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Music composer-singer AR Rahman talks about why he is happy with the amount of films he has in hand right now, and why awards are 'important' but not the 'destination'
Singer Shibani Kashyap at Bada Imambara during her visit to Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Shibani Kashyap: Song release is now bigger than making one!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:10 PM IST
'Sajna aa bhi jaa' and 'Zinda hoon main' singer Shibani Kashyap feels it takes a lot of planning and strategies to release a song, today
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
Did Coldplay, Avicii write lyrics of Bollywood song? YouTube description says so

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:52 PM IST
In a hilarious goof-up, Coldplay and Avicii have been credited with writing the lyrics of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
Singer Shalmali is known for crooning chartbusters such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee.
Shalmali: Life has changed from just running from pillar to pillar, making money

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Singer Shalmali talks about 2020 giving her time to explore more things, and how much her life has changed.
Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ritesh Krishnan on January 27.
It's the later days that you have to focus on, not the wedding so much: Shilpa Rao

By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The singer says that she is looking forward to a joyous ride with her husband, adds that it is important to not lose one's individuality in a marriage.
Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll: 'I sang it with a vengeance'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Kanika Kapoor has said she was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in her personal life when she was offered Baby Doll.
Bombay Jayashri says she has “delivered film songs like a director’s actor”. (Photo: Facebook/BombayJayashriRamnath)
Bombay Jayashri on Padma Shri win: It's big for people who loved me for 40 years

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:41 AM IST
As soon as her phone began buzzing on the eve of Republic Day, Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri Ramnath browsed through TV news channels
Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
Shruti Haasan: Keyboard, computer that dad gifted when I turned 18 changed my life

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:28 AM IST
As she turns a year older today, actor-singer Shruti Haasan says her father, veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan's gifting her a keyboard and a computer on her 18th birthday will always remain special as music became an integral part of her life.
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted her thoughts about an old comment by actor Preity Zinta.
Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra was furious when a Twitter user brought back Preity Zinta's controversial 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment from 2018.
Justin Bieber has come a long way since 2014 arrest. He is now married to Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber talks about getting arrested in 2014 in new post

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Justin Bieber has shared a reflective post on Instagram, talking about when he was arrested in 2014 for driving under influence.
Singer Akhil’s latest song Dooja Pyaar has been garnering good response from the audience.
Singer Akhil: Favouritism in Bollywood is reason why many singers lose out on opportunities

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Singer Akhil talks about his latest song Dooja Pyaar and why he didn't take up any other work in Bollywood after his debut with Duniyaa in Luka Chuppi in 2019.
