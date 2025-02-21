Jerry 'The Iceman' Butler, legendary singer and political figure, dies at 85

Jerry ‘The Iceman’ Butler, the iconic soul singer-songwriter, has passed away at the age of 85 due to natural causes after a battle with Parkinson's disease. The singer whose soulful voice made him a standout in the music world, died at his home in Chicago on Thursday, February 20. Jerry Butler, iconic soul singer, dies at 85 from natural causes after Parkinson's battle.(Only The Strong Survive/Amazon Prime Video )

Jerry Butler passes away at the age of 85

The singer lived in Chicago with his wife Annette whom he married in 1959. She initially used to work with Butler as his background dancer and died in 2019. Some of his popular tracks from his discography included Only The Strong Survive but also enjoyed over 55 hits including the songs Need To Belong, Make It Easy on Yourself, Brand New Me and Never Give You Up. Butler’s death was confirmed to TMZ by his Marty who told the outlet, “An amazing man has relocated to heaven. Our loss here on earth."

Before his solo career, Butler had a remarkable start as the original lead singer of the legendary R&B group, The Impressions, where he made his mark alongside notable musicians like Curtis Mayfield. Their manager came up with the group’s name, calling them The Impressions due to the strong impact their music had on audiences. The group’s contributions were cemented when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stated, “The Impressions traversed the sounds of the Fifties and Sixties as well as old and new social attitudes. Their music was the sound of the Civil Rights Movement," as reported by The Daily Express UK.

Butler’s career as a politician

Beyond his musical legacy, Butler also made significant contributions to public service, serving as a commissioner for Cook County, Illinois, from 1985 to 2018. During his tenure, he played a key role as Vice Chair of the Construction Committee and chaired the Health and Hospitals Committee, advocating for the betterment of his community.