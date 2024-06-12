Jonas brother Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis through Instagram post: Watch

Recently, singer Kevin Jonas made headlines as he was hospitalized for treatment of a mole, which turned out to be skin cancer. He shared the news about his treatment through a post on his official account as well as on The Jonas Brothers account on Instagram. Kevin Jonas shares insights prom his skin cancer diagnosis and urges people to prioritize their health.

The father of two got candid about the diagnosis of the skin cancer in his social media post.

‘The Leave Before You Love Me’ singer discovered a malignant mole near his hairline on his forehead which on diagnosis turned out to be skin cancer. He further shared insights into his health and urged his people to prioritise their health.

Kevin asks people to take care of their health on Instagram

Sharing an Instagram video on Tuesday, June 11, Kevin talked about his skin cancer discovery and the following treatment through surgery. He began the video with, “So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he said while positioning the camera closer to the exact location of the skin abnormality.

“Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it.”

The video captioned “friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” then switched to the singer post his surgery of cancer with a gauze tape pasted to his forehead where the surgery scar was hidden with an emoji. As the singer left the hospital and headed home he urged people to “to get those moles checked.”

Earlier Nick Jonas also shared his health update informing his fans that he had caught the flu due to which the upcoming tour will be delayed till August.

Netizens send good wishes

As the Camp Rock star shared the video of his health concerns, his fans showered him with love and blessing in the comment section. One user of Instagram wrote, “Glad it was nothing major and wishing you a speedy recovery! but this is just another example that everything happens for a reason, if the tour wasn’t postponed you might’ve not noticed it in a reasonable time frame.” A second user of the platform wrote, “Omg Kevin you scared me so much. Love you, take care.”

A third user wrote, “You just scared us a bunch!!! Happy to know you're recovering, i love you so much and wish you a lot of health!” Another user wishing him recovery wrote, “Get well soon, Kev!” One user wrote, “So happy you had this checked!” while another wrote, “ Take care Kev!”