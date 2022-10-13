Jungkook leaves BTS ARMY gasping with birthday whisper for Jimin, Jin shares hilarious post

BTS member Jimin is celebrating his 27th birthday on Thursday, October 13. While BTS ARMY filled social media with birthday wishes for the K-pop star, his bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook also opted for different ways to express their love for him. Jungkook shared a special birthday whisper for Jimin that left the ARMY gasping. Also Read| When Jimin recalled how his hands, voice shook during 1st-ever audition for BTS

Jungkook did not waste a moment of Jimin's special day to wish him and took to Weverse in the middle of the night to share messages for his bandmate. He simply wrote Jimin's name and 'happy birthday' in two posts, before sharing a video which according to BTS ARMY was both sultry and hilarious at the same time.

Instead of sharing a video of Jimin or saying something about him, Jungkook showed himself off in the video. He started by slowly removing his glasses, playing with his hair, and giving sultry looks at the camera for a whole minute before he whispered at the end of the video, "Jjyaman, happy birthday, happy birthday bro." Interestingly, it was also his first post on Weverse since 2019.

Jin also chose a somewhat similar manner to wish Jimin. Taking to Weverse, he shared a selfie that had a whole lot of him and only a glimpse of Jimin, and wrote, "Jimin-ah Happy birthday." Band leader RM shared a cute picture of Jimin with his eyes closed on Instagram to wish him, while J-Hope shared a video of him and Jimin and pictures of the birthday boy from a plane on Instagram Stories to mark the day. Suga wrote in his birthday message, "happy birthday Jiyaman...I guess you'll spend your birthday week in Busan hahahahahaha HBD!" V also took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie of him and Jimin edited with a sketch filter.

Jimin's bandmates wish him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Jimin came on VLIVE like every year to ring in his birthday with his fans, and cut his birthday cake while talking to ARMY. He said, "So many of you came and I want to quickly give these flowers to you. On my birthday that isn't too special, I thankfully received an undeserved amount of congratulations from so many ARMYs. I won't forget today and will treasure it happily. I love you."

