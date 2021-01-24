Justin Bieber talks about getting arrested in 2014 for driving under influence in new post
Pop star Justin Bieber says he was "unhappy, angry and mislead" seven years ago when he was arrested for drunk driving. Bieber was arrested in 2014 for Driving Under Influence in Miami and looking back at the incident the singer said he is not proud of the person he was at that point of time.
"7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god," he wrote alongside a picture of his arrest. "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," he quipped.
The Sorry hitmaker advised his fans to keep faith in God and treat their past as a learning experience.
"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you.
"Don’t allow shame to ruin your “today” let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be."
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's film Good Luck Jerry's shoot stalled again in Punjab: report
Bieber, 26, was arrested in 2014 for drag racing a yellow Lamborghini on a Miami street and failing a sobriety test.
He was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
The singer didn’t have to serve jail time by pleading guilty to reckless driving, making a charitable donation and taking anger management classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Bieber talks about getting arrested in 2014 in new post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singer Akhil: Favouritism in Bollywood is reason why many singers lose out on opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adele comes to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement
- Adele has reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. At stake is her $190 million fortune.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sukhbir: Misleading listeners with fake likes and views doesn’t make a song hit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Superstar’ of bhajans Narendra Chanchal no more, mourned by fans and stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80, tributes pour in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I hope we can start live performances by the second half of this year: Akull
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik finally reveal daughter's name. Here's what it means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriend not to call him. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
- Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt wish Javed Akhtar on his birthday. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kailash Kher: Our vaccine anthem is for entire mankind!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside quirky blue bedroom as she works on Unfinished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox