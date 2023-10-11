Kanye West offered to pay for her breast implants, tried to control what she wore: Julia Fox reveals in book

Julia Fox's new book Down the Drain is out. In her memoir, she shared many details about her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, also known as Ye, including how he offered her a 'boob job', while they were dating. In the book, she recounts that the rapper and fashion designer made the offer, while she was trying on designer clothes for him, as per excerpts shared in a report by People. Also read: Julia Fox blasts ex-boyfriend Kanye West

Kanye allegedly tried to control what Julia wore

Julia Fox and Kanye West dated for nearly 6 weeks. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her book, while addressing her relationship with the rapper-designer, Julia only describes him as 'the artist'. Julia wrote that when she first met 'the artist', he sent a selection of clothes to her hotel room, all of which were variations on the same skintight, black jumpsuit.

By their second date, he told her he wanted to appoint a team to work on her wardrobe. By their third date, her new stylist told her to meet her in the restaurant bathroom, where she was on a dinner date. In the bathroom, the stylist offered Julia different outfits to try on. The move made Julia wonder why Kanye didn't just tell her he didn't like her original outfit. She said she felt like 'a show monkey'.

Offered to pay for her ‘boob job’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, as she tried on various designer pieces for him, Julia wrote that Kanye told her, "I could get you a boob job if you want." She refused. "His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can't shake off the uncomfortable feeling," Julia wrote in her book.

Julia Fox during a fashion show in New York. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

Kanye asked Julia to be his girlfriend immediately

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kanye and Julia met in person at a New Years' Eve party in December 2021, and dated for approximately a month in January 2022. At the time, he was still in the process of a divorce from his now-ex wife Kim Kardashian, who at the time was dating comedian Pete Davidson.

In her book, Julia wrote about how Kanye and her first met after he asked a friend of a friend for her number, and soon they were having hours-long phone calls, before they met in in person in Miami over New Year's Eve.

The day after they met, he invited her to dinner, where he asked her, "Would you want to be my girlfriend? How would you feel about taking the relationship public?" Julia wrote that she shot down the idea at first, but she said he told her, "If you're worried about me embarrassing you, I wouldn't do that. You have a son, and my mom was a single mom."

Julia on breaking up with Kanye

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Julia and Kanye went public with their relationship on January 1, 2022, when they were spotted out on a dinner date in Miami. However, the relationship ended after a whirlwind six weeks. At the time, Julia had said she was 'proud' she left Kanye after the 'first sign of a red flag' in a January 2023 interview with ES.

She also said that she felt Kanye had 'unresolved issues' and added that ‘it just seems like he had a lot to work on’, and she just 'does not have time for it or energy.' Kanye has since been dropped by his talent agency, CAA, as well as his business partner Adidas for a series of anti semitic-comments and other incendiary behaviour. Kanye is now in a relationship with Bianca Censori.

What else Julia said about dating Kanye

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Julia's relationship with Kanye may have catapulted her into the spotlight, but she said in an interview last year that the short-lived romance didn't have a positive effect on her career.

In a November 2022 interview on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast High Low With EmRata, Julia had said, "After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way. I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.