Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox calls him ‘ultimate stunt queen’, says she lost 7kgs in the month they dated

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has called him an “ultimate stunt queen.” She also revealed that while she was dating Kanye, she lost 15 pounds (roughly 7 kgs) of weight. Julia broke up with Kanye last month, following which, she also shared a post on Instagram. However, she later deleted it. In her post she had said that the duo were 'on good terms' but she 'wasn't in love' with him. Also Read: Kanye West's ex Julia Fox hints that he asked her to publicise their relationship amid divorce with Kim Kardashian

The couple broke up after dating for nearly six weeks, after Kanye ranted on social media about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Valentine's Day, he posted a picture of a truckload of red roses that he had delivered to the Hidden Hills, California, mansion where Kim lives with their four children. It's a home they once shared.

In an interview with New York Times, Julia revealed, “I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 lbs (about 7 kgs) in that month." The NY Times also reported that Julia called Kanye “Ultimate stunt queen.”

On being asked, of the couple was officially each others “girlfriend and boyfriend,” she said, "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."

Also Read: Julia Fox, post breakup from Kanye West, walks LaQuan Smith's runway at New York Fashion Week

Kim's marriage to Kanye West officially ended earlier on Wednesday when a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from the rapper. As per the report, Kim wrote in a declaration filed to the court last week, "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON