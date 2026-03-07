Karan Aujla announces Mumbai 2.0 concert after backlash; offers free entry for previous ticket holders

On Friday, Karan Aujla took to Instagram and shared a video announcing the Mumbai 2.0 concert on April 12. The singer revealed that tickets for the Mumbai 2.0 concert will be free for those who attended and purchased tickets for the March 3 show. He also invited those who could not attend his earlier Mumbai concert and said, “If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai — it’s going to be bigger.”

Singer Karan Aujla is currently busy with his P-Pop Culture India Tour. While he kicked off the tour with an electrifying evening in Delhi, he and his team received criticism for their Mumbai concert. Following the backlash, Karan promised another show in Mumbai. Now, the singer has announced the new date along with a surprise for previous ticket holders.

Team Innovation, the organisers of the world tour, also shared a note on Instagram which read, “Mumbai, you spoke — we heard you loud and clear! @karanaujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour returns with Mumbai 2.0. Because of the insane love and trust you showed us the first time, this one’s on us. Fans who purchased tickets for the March 3, 2026 show will receive complimentary access to Mumbai 2.0. And for everyone who couldn’t make it earlier, tickets will go live on March 8, 2026 at 12 PM on District by Zomato.”

Karan performed in Mumbai on March 3. However, his Mumbai Holi concert drew backlash as fans complained about poor management, people fainting from excessive heat, and a lack of drinking water. Some even expressed anger over not being able to see Karan despite purchasing VIP tickets and called it the “worst concert ever”. The singer took note of the criticism and, after his Pune concert, revealed that he would organise another show in Mumbai.

All about Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour The tour kicked off in Delhi on February 28, with the singer performing hits such as Boyfriend, Tauba Tauba, Admiring You, Softly, 52 Bars, and more. While some fans complained about mismanagement, most of them enjoyed the show. The event concluded with fireworks and drew over 75,000 people who grooved to Karan’s songs. He then performed in Mumbai and Pune before heading to other cities.

The singer will perform next in Chandigarh on March 14, followed by concerts in Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow. The tour will conclude in Ludhiana.