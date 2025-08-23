'Have seen bullets go through my windows’: Karan Aujla on heavy security and plans to return to India with family

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, best known for his tracks Jhanjar, Kya Baat Aa, and Tauba Tauba, among others, moved from Canada to Dubai in 2023 with his family in search of a safer environment. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan revealed that he may have found safety in Dubai, but his heart still longs for Punjab. He admitted that despite his success abroad, he does not consider Canada or Dubai his true home. Karan Aujla reveals he wants to be back in India with his family in future.

Karan Aujla on returning to India

Karan shared that he was in Punjab just a week ago and had the best sleep of his life. He explained that although he has lived in Canada and now resides in Dubai, he does not consider those places his home. When asked if he would like to return to India with his family, feeling safe there, Karan replied, “I would love to be out here, especially now in my own village. Even if it’s far from everywhere, I would travel. But the situation right now is not what I would like it to be. Hopefully in the future, I’ll be able to.”

The singer clarified that his need for heavy security is purely for protection and not a show of power. He said, “I have actually been through stuff. I have been targeted. I have seen bullets go through my windows. It’s not about making a show of carrying a weapon. We don’t want to take any chances. There’s so much that’s happened in the past. People have died for real. So it’s not a joke. I’m trying not to let any of that disturb my happy life. I would rather take precautions.”

In 2019, Karan was attacked in Surrey, Canada. Later, in 2024, during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, he revealed that his house in Canada had been shot at multiple times. He now lives with his family in Dubai, UAE, and frequently visits India for work.

Karan Aujla's recent work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan released his new album P-Pop Culture on August 22. Produced in collaboration with his longtime partner Ikky, the album features 10–11 tracks. It was unveiled during Aujla’s sold-out Montreal arena show on July 26, where he paused mid-performance to reveal the title and release date amid dramatic visuals, including a custom statue of his face and a “P-Pop Culture” necklace.