Karan Aujla's upcoming India tour to generate whopping $15 million revenue

Karan’s tour will span major cities across India, including Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. Before kicking off the India leg of the world tour, the singer performed in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park, Yas Island, in November 2025. He will travel across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United Kingdom before performing in India. Released in 2025, the P-POP CULTURE album is a fusion of Punjabi pop and hip-hop.

Musician Karan Aujla has a six-city tour planned for 2026 in India. Fresh off becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, the musician has announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour. The tour is projected to generate a whopping $15 million for the singer. Here’s how.

Karan is scheduled to perform in India between February and March 2026. It is projected to attract more than 400,000 fans. It is presented and promoted by Team Innovation, which worked with him on his 2024 It Was All A Dream India Tour, which drew 2,00,000 fans. The tour saw good ticket sales across Canada, the UK, the US, NZ and India, generating more than $15 million. The 2026 tour is projected to generate the same amount of revenue or more.

Karan Aujla on the upcoming India tour Karan said in a statement, “India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched, and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people. Returning to India with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”

About the album, he added, “This album represents who I am today- my growth, my culture and my vision for Punjabi music on the world stage. India has always given me unconditional love, and this tour is my way of giving that love back with the biggest live experience I’ve ever created.” Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, “Karan Aujla’s evolution into a global Punjabi music icon has been extraordinary to witness, and we are proud to be part of this journey once again.”