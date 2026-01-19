Karan Aujla's upcoming India tour to generate whopping $15 million revenue
Musician Karan Aluja has a 6-city tour planned in India in 2026. Know all details of the P-POP CULTURE India Tour.
Musician Karan Aujla has a six-city tour planned for 2026 in India. Fresh off becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, the musician has announced the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour. The tour is projected to generate a whopping $15 million for the singer. Here’s how.
Where will Karan Aujla perform in 2026?
Karan’s tour will span major cities across India, including Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chandigarh. Before kicking off the India leg of the world tour, the singer performed in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park, Yas Island, in November 2025. He will travel across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the United Kingdom before performing in India. Released in 2025, the P-POP CULTURE album is a fusion of Punjabi pop and hip-hop.
Karan is scheduled to perform in India between February and March 2026. It is projected to attract more than 400,000 fans. It is presented and promoted by Team Innovation, which worked with him on his 2024 It Was All A Dream India Tour, which drew 2,00,000 fans. The tour saw good ticket sales across Canada, the UK, the US, NZ and India, generating more than $15 million. The 2026 tour is projected to generate the same amount of revenue or more.
Karan Aujla on the upcoming India tour
Karan said in a statement, “India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched, and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people. Returning to India with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”
About the album, he added, “This album represents who I am today- my growth, my culture and my vision for Punjabi music on the world stage. India has always given me unconditional love, and this tour is my way of giving that love back with the biggest live experience I’ve ever created.” Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, said, “Karan Aujla’s evolution into a global Punjabi music icon has been extraordinary to witness, and we are proud to be part of this journey once again.”
Ticket and date details
Tickets for the P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 will be available on District. HSBC credit card holders will receive 48-hour early access to pre-sales beginning 1 December 2025 at 12:00 PM, followed by general ticket sales on 3 December 2025 at 2:00 PM. Ticket prices start at ₹999/-, with VIP and premium fan packages available to elevate the concert experience. Karan will perform in New Delhi on February 28, Mumbai and Pune on March 4, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21 and Bengaluru on March 29.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.