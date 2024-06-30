Katy Perry stuns bride with a surprise show-up in Paris, leaving her speechless on wedding day

Katy Perry’s saga of surprises continued as she surprised a just-married couple in Paris when she was leaving the Louvre. The Smile singer greeted the couple after her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The incident was captured in a video which surfaced online. The interaction with Katy and the bride’s stunned reaction piqued everyone’s interest. Bride stunned after Katy Perry greeted and high-fived her on her wedding day while leaving Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bride’s reaction after Katy Perry greeted her

Katy Perry was leaving the Louvre after attending the Paris Fashion Week when she spotted a newly married couple in Paris. In the video, Katy approached the couple when she saw them in their wedding outfits. The bride was wearing a white princess gown and the groom wore a white tuxedo.

The 39-year-old singer greeted the couple on their marriage and high-fived the bride and groom. Bride’s reaction was particularly interesting as she did not recognise Katy until she removed her shades. The bride was stunned and then got excited once she realised that it was the Chained to the Rhythm singer who greeted her.

The couple was in the middle of their wedding shoot when Katy approached them to give her blessings and have a chat with them. The adorable moment between the singer and the bride was captured in a video and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Netizens react to Katy's interaction with the couple

Netizens adored the sweet gesture of Katy Perry’s impromptu wish to the unknown newlyweds. Fans gushed over the bride’s stunned reaction to meeting the singer on the day of their wedding. Users of X expressed their thoughts and admiration about the unplanned meet and greet.

A user on X wrote, “the way the bride got so excited after finding out she was THEE Katy Perry is sending me, so cute".

A second user wrote, “Oh she'll remember this day forever now”. A third user adored, “Lucky. How I wish Katy would appear at my wedding.”

Another user wrote, “Must've been a moment to remember forever!” while another wrote, “From confused to elated in a second”.

A user commented on the stunned reaction of the newlywed, “they must be so confused why a woman with many paparazzi is coming at them”.

Another user noticed, “They Had no clue until she took the shades off”.