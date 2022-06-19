KK's daughter Taamara shares long note, old pics with dad on Father's Day: 'Miss eating with you, holding your hand'

Late singer KK's daughter Taamara shared a post on Father's Day remembering her dad. Taking to Instagram, Taamara shared several throwback photos from her childhood, which also included her brother Nakul, and penned a long note. Taamara also posted a recent photo of the late singer with his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna. (Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi regrets not meeting KK while working on Sherdil)

In the first picture, KK is seen looking at the camera as he gave a piggyback ride to young Taamara and Nakul. The trio smiled as they posed for the lens. KK was seen dressed in a red T-shirt and blue pants while Taamara and Nakul opted for casuals.

In the next photo, Taamara sat on KK's lap as she kept her fingers on a keyboard. KK looked at her as the father-daughter duo sat near a window. KK was seen giving Taamara something as they stood near a water body, in the last picture.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles. I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand."

Taamara shared several throwback photos from her childhood.

She also added, "You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength. Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work every day to make you proud and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did. Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe (red heart and trophy emojis). Love you forever miss you every day, umma, I know you’re here with us."

Reacting to the post, singer Akriti Kakar commented, "How many ever times I met him, he so proudly shared your music with me and told me 'sunn na kitna achha music banati hai (listen, she composes music so well), she’s soooo talented, my daughter' nothing anyone says is going to fill the void but love and memories and lessons from times you spent together. Sending all my love to you Taamara. KK forever!"

Earlier this month, KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was taken to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

