Kylie Minogue bothered about inability to tour in pandemic era

The ongoing pandemic has muted the live music scene all over the world, and that troubles music icon Kylie Minogue. But, she is trying to be patient and hopeful about it.

“On one hand, the pandemic has opened up new worlds of possibility wherein we can create almost anywhere and deliver music to the world. But on the other hand, the live sector has been hit hard and this is just so challenging and difficult for venues, touring crew and everyone associated,” she tells us.

And even though a few concerts and tours have resumed, the Australian star feels many people are reluctant to come out and join the crowd. “There is a degree of hesitancy for sure. We all want it to work, so the only option right now is to navigate this new world as best as we can. Who knows how this will pan out in the future. I have really missed being able to tour my last album (DISCO: Guest List Edition), but for now I’ll have to stay patient,” says the Can’t Get You Out of My Head hitmaker.

Till then, the singer says she is trying to adapt to the new reality and trying to look at the positives. “I’ve always been appreciative of being able to create and connect with people and audiences, but this (pandemic scenario) brought a new dimension to it. I know my collaborators felt the same. Yes, we were doing remote sessions from our homes, but we would talk about how lucky we felt to be able to work,” admits the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Often referred to as the ‘Princess of Pop’ for her contributions to the world of music over three decades, the 53-year-old says, “Every step of the journey has shaped me as an artiste. The highs and the lows; the people I’ve met and worked with; the places I’ve visited; the shows I’ve done.”

And what’s the biggest takeaway for her from it all? “Perhaps, it is that you don’t stop learning. I am so deeply appreciative that I have been doing this for long enough to have a ‘tool box’ of experience. It’s what I longed for at the start of my career, but it took me a while to realise the obvious — there is no short cut to your craft,” she says.

Talking about her experience in the industry, the singer says she is proud of her journey as “it (the industry) can be complicated and challenging”. Minogue continues, “But, it does shape you. There is always a song that hasn’t been written or sung yet. Every stage of your life colours your work.”